Police have arrested a 17-year-old for the murders of two 15-year-olds outside of a Dallas library.

Obbie Perez was arrested on Friday and has been charged with capital murder.

Obbie Perez

The incident happened Saturday, Dec. 30, just before 5:30 p.m. off Mountain Creek Parkway in the southwest portion of the city.

Dallas police said both of the victims were found shot in a car outside the Mountain Creek Library.

FOX 4 is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV and Vizio!

15-year-old Angel Solis died at the scene. Elijah Martinez, also 15, according to the Dallas County Medical Examiner, died at Methodist Hospital.

Police have not released any information about what led them to Perez or how he might have known the victims.

