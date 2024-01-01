Police in Dallas are investigating the shooting death of two teenagers over the weekend.

The incident happened Saturday, just before 5:30 p.m. off Mountain Creek Parkway in the southwest portion of the city.

Dallas Police say a 15-year-old and 16-year-old had been shot inside a car.

The 15-year-old, later identified as Angel Solis, died at the scene and the 16-year-old died at the hospital.

Crime scene tape could still be seen around a library on Monday and blood was still on the ground.

Police have not released any information about a motive or a suspect.

FOX 4 spoke to family members of one of the victims who asked for privacy.