More Southwest Flights canceled as airline tries to recover from 2 days of computer problems

Just as air travel is recovering from the pandemic, Southwest Airlines is trying to recover from two major computer problems that grounded hundreds of flights two days in a row.

On Monday, the airline had to ground flights because of a weather computer problem. Tuesday it was a network connectivity issue.

Southwest Airlines said the two problems were not related and both have been resolved.

Still, there were at least 30 canceled flights out of Dallas Love Field Wednesday morning and many people trying to fly out of the airport said they were worried they’d miss their flight because the lines were so long.

"Frustrated, extremely frustrated because I was supposed to fly out yesterday and now I get here today and there is this so I don’t even know if I’m going to make my flight this morning," said Cedric Leath, who is trying to get back home to Orlando. "Then there’s no employees, none. You have some people obviously cutting the line but you can’t say anything because you don’t know if they’re going to get their bag checked or if they’re actually getting in line."

FOX 4 talked to a family whose flight was canceled Wednesday morning. They were trying to fly to San Diego for a military graduation.

"On hold for 30 minutes, couldn’t get anybody to talk to and it’s like, you know, my whole family’s a military family, Marine Corps. And this is a pretty big deal. It's gonna suck if we can't get there. It’s not like we can say, ‘Hey, ya’ll hold up. Give us another day to find a flight,’" Justin Walker said.

The Dallas-based carrier canceled 500 flights and delayed 900 on Tuesday.

Video from SKY 4 showed Southwest Airlines' plains sitting idle on the runway at Love Field after the Federal Aviation Administration issued a temporary ground stop at the airline’s request.

Pam and Randy Richardson had a layover in Dallas on their way to a vacation in Florida. They had to stay in a hotel because their flight was canceled.

"As long as we can get on our flight, we’ll be on a flight. It’s a nonstop. We’ll be good. So we’re good. We’re blessed. There’s lots of people that have been worse, stranded all day long and babies and all that. So at least it’s just he and I," Pam Richardson said.

Southwest said Wednesday morning’s cancelations and delays are a product of it trying to get back on track.

The airline encouraged passengers to check their flight status before they head to the airport.