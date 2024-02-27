Mesquite school shooting: Police release video, 911 calls of confrontation with student

Mesquite police released portions of body camera video and 911 calls from the shooting at a Mesquite charter school earlier this month.

On Feb. 19, police were called to Pioneer Technology and Art Academy in Mesquite after an administrator said a 16-year-old student brought a gun to school.

"A student just pulled a gun. I need someone here now," the school's assistant principal is heard saying in a 911 call.

Administrators can be heard telling the student to put down the gun in the 911 calls.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Mesquite school shooting: Teen who brought gun to school ‘wanted to hurt people’

Officers arrived on the scene within two minutes, according to police, and were told that the student, who has not been named due to his age, was in the office sitting on a couch with a handgun at his feet.

Body camera video shows police arriving at the school and being told about the situation.

Mesquite PD says they spoke to the student for about four minutes while trying to deescalate the situation.

"What's going on today, buddy? Can you talk to us? We would like to help you. That's why we are here," an officer is heard saying. "Please, do not reach for that gun."

Body camera video and CCTV footage shows the student reaching for the handgun, leading to an officer opening fire.

The student is then seen standing and pointing the gun at the officers. The video then shows three Mesquite officers opening fire.

Police fired 19 shots hitting the student in the leg. The student did not fire a shot.

Police say the suspect stayed inside the office, before agreeing to come out. He was then taken into custody.

The student's Rossi .38 Special revolver was found by investigators.

The 16-year-old was taken to the hospital for treatment and released later that day.

No one else was injured in the shooting.

He was charged with multiple counts of aggravated assault against a public servant and exhibition of a firearm.

"Subsequent interviews with witness revealed that the suspect came to the school with intentions of harming others," said Lt. Brandon Ricketts, from the Mesquite Police Department.

Related article

The identities of the officers are not being released.

Mesquite police say the officers were a five-year veteran, an eight-year veteran and a recent transfer who came from another agency.

The investigation into the incident is underway. It will then be turned over to the Dallas County District Attorney's Office for review.

An internal affairs review will also determine if the officers were justified in their use of deadly force.