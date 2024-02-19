A student who brought a gun into a Mesquite charter school is in the hospital after being shot by police.

The shooting happened at the Pioneer Technology and Arts Academy Mesquite near Oates Drive and Gus Thomasson Road.

Police say the person, who the school identified as a student, entered the building with a firearm. The call to police was upgraded to an active shooter call.

Officers responded and attempted negotiations with the student. During the negotiations, an officer shot the suspect.

No students or officers were injured, according to police.

"We're just thankful a tragedy was avoided and nothing worse occured," said Travis Block, Mesquite Fire's Public Information Officer.

The student was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

We don't yet know the age of the student.

Students told FOX 4 they initially didn't realize what was going on.

"At first, when I heard we were on lockdown I thought it was a normal drill," student Mario Hood told FOX 4. "Once there were people outside the building like a cop, I was like, oh, so this is real."

Mesquite police and fire are in the process of reuniting students with parents at Living Truth Baptist Church at Moon Drive.

"We have rigorous safety protocols in place to handle such incidents effectively and efficiently to ensure the well-being of our school community. Today, those procedures were tested, and they worked as intended," the school posted in a statement on social media.

The school says it will review what happened and will consider if additional security upgrades are needed.

Mesquite police said they expect to be able to release more information later in the day.

