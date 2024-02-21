Mesquite school shooting: Teen who brought gun to school ‘wanted to hurt people’

Mesquite police say the armed student they opened fire on at a charter school campus Monday "wanted to hurt people."

Investigators are now conducting search warrants and interviewing the student’s family, trying to figure out how the teenager accessed a firearm.

The student is now out of the hospital and is charged with a felony with likely more charges coming.

Less than two minutes after the first 911 call was placed Monday morning, a mesquite police officer was on scene at Pioneer Technology and Arts Academy with reports of a 16-year-old student holding a handgun.

Investigators say multiple officers immediately entered the school and were directed to an office located at the end of a hallway.

A principal was credited with attempting to calm down the armed student and keeping him contained until officers arrived.

The student’s identity isn’t being released since he is a juvenile.

Police say three Mesquite officers ordered the student to put down the gun multiple times, but the student refused.

"Collectively, between the three officers, a total of 19 rounds were fired," said Mesquite Police Sgt. Curtis Phillip.

According to investigators, the student didn’t fire his handgun. He was injured in the leg, but police say it’s unclear if he was shot or hit by shrapnel.

The teenager was released by the hospital Monday evening and booked into a Dallas County juvenile detention facility.

Pioneer Technology and Arts Academy immediately promised new safety measures, including adding metal detectors and installing more surveillance cameras.

"We are extremely grateful for the fact no students were injured other than the suspect," Phillip said. "We are also grateful no officers or staff members or anyone else was injured."

Mesquite police are still investigating the motive and who the student may have been threatening. They do say witnesses who encountered the boy before the confrontation told them he brought a gun to school to hurt people.

As for where the gun came from, police say that’s still under investigation.

Police also haven’t said if the student pointed the firearm at officers.

The department hasn't elaborated on exactly what actions caused officers to open fire but says it plans to release body camera footage and 911 calls early next week.