Signs installed for portion of I-635 in Mesquite named in honor of fallen officer

Updated December 2, 2023 2:07PM
Mesquite
MESQUITE, Texas - Highway signs are now in place in Mesquite honoring a Mesquite police officer who was killed in the line of duty.

Officer Richard Houston was shot as soon as he arrived at the scene of a disturbance call on December 3, 2021.

The man convicted of killing Houston was sentenced to life in prison.

Now, a portion of I-635 in Mesquite bears Houston’s name.

The money for the cost of the signs was raised by the community.

Officer Houston was a 22-year veteran of the Mesquite Police Department. 