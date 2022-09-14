Mesquite officer murdered as soon as he arrived at disturbance scene, prosecutors say

article

Prosecutors say a murdered Mesquite police officer never had a chance to defend himself.

Jaime Jaramillo is on trial for capital murder for killing Officer Richard Houston.

Officer Houston died in December while responding to a disturbance call outside a grocery store.

Police said Jaramillo shot Houston and then himself while fighting with his wife over an alleged love affair.

Jaime Jaramillo arrives in court for his trial for the capital murder of Mesquite Officer Richard Houston.

Prosecutors said just after Officer Houston activated his body camera, Jaramillo got out of a vehicle with a gun.

"Richard notices it and he begins to retreat back. Four shots are fired by the defendant before Richard ever gets his gun out of his holster," said Prosecutor Jason Hermus.

Jurors also heard the 911 call Jaramillo’s daughter made from the scene. She identified her father as the shooter during the call.

Prosecutors are not seeking the death penalty, so Jaramillo will be automatically sentenced to life without parole if convicted.