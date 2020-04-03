Marshals begin patrolling Katy Trail, Dallas removes basketball hoops

article

Dallas City Marshals are now patrolling the Katy Trail to ensure people are adhering to social distancing rules.

Right now, there is no penalty for not following the guidelines. The officers are just reminding people to stay six feet apart.

Earlier this week, barricades were put up near White Rock Lake to prevent increased traffic and the city of Dallas began taking down basketball hoops across city parks. Near Trinity Groves, nets and backboards were completely removed.

The move comes with mounting complaints that people aren’t social distancing, crowding parks and trails.

All public playgrounds are now closed but access to park open space and greenways is still available at this time.

