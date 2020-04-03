Families of those at Dallas County nursing homes worry they won’t see their loved ones again

article

Dallas County now has 831 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 17 deaths. The most recent victim of COVID-19 was a woman in her 70s who lived at a nursing home.

County officials said the virus is spreading around at least five local senior living facilities – Skyline Nursing Center, Monticello West, Edgemere, The Reserve at Richardson and Westridge Nursing and Rehabilitation. The facility where the latest victim lived has not yet been identified.

Norma Barrientos said she can’t see her 79-year-old mother because she lives on the second floor of Skyline in the Oak Cliff area of Dallas. It has more cases than any other senior living facilities with 17.

“It worries me. It just keeps spreading. I’m never going to get to see my momma if everybody keeps spreading this,” Barrientos said.

There are also 17 cases at Monticello West and nine confirmed cases at Edgemere in North Dallas. That includes two residents who have died. The Reserve at Richardson has five cases and Westridge in Lancaster has one.

Dallas County said it has same-day testing for seniors who are being removed from a nursing home that has a positive case.

Meanwhile, there are two new cases of COVID-19 at the Dallas County jail – one inmate and one officer. The total there is now 23.

