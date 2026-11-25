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The Brief Dallas police arrested 24-year-old Marquize Lacy for aggravated assault in connection with the deadly Halloween night shootings in Deep Ellum. Four people died and 15 were injured across three separate shootings in the entertainment district, leading to multiple arrests so far. Police have not yet shared details of Lacy’s arrest, and three persons of interest in the Elm Street shooting remain at large.



There’s been another arrest in connection with the shootings in Deep Ellum on Halloween night.

Four people died and 15 were injured in three separate incidents that took place in the entertainment district.

South Crowdus Street Shooting Suspect

What we know:

Dallas police on Tuesday afternoon announced they were looking for 24-year-old Marquize Lacy. They encouraged him to turn himself in.

The department’s fugitive unit later arrested Lacy.

He was booked into the Dallas County jail and charged with aggravated assault for shooting at an occupied building, house, or vehicle on South Crowdus Street.

His bond was set at $100,000.

What we don't know:

Police have not yet shared the details of Lacy’s arrest or said how they connected him to the crime.

South Crowdus Street Murder Suspect

Justin Murdock

Dig deeper:

On Nov. 12, Dallas police arrested 18-year-old Justin Murdock on capital murder charges connected to the South Crowdus Street shooting.

According to Murdock’s arrest warrant affidavit, detectives interviewed multiple witnesses who said the confrontation started after one of the victims leaned out a car window and made catcalls toward two women.

Murdock was among a group of males walking with the women. He allegedly fired shots at the car using a handgun that was modified to fire automatically.

Detectives used witness descriptions of the suspect’s distinctive clothing and shoes, video from security cameras, and cellphone photos to identify Murdock, according to the affidavit.

Deep Ellum Halloween Shootings

What we know:

Four people were killed and many more were injured in three separate shootings in Deep Ellum on Halloween night, with the violence unfolding in a 75-minute span.

The first shooting happened around 12:20 a.m. Sunday in the 2600 block of Elm Street, police said. A second shooting followed at about 1:05 a.m. in the 2600 block of Main Street, and the third was reported at roughly 1:35 a.m. in the 200 block of South Crowdus Street.

Deep Ellum shooting victims

The victims have been identified as 21-year-old Kaniesa Scott, 28-year-old Unique Elise Benjamin, 25-year-old Anthony McCleary, and 20-year-old Isaiah Boling.

One suspect in connection to the shooting on Main Street has been arrested. David Yancy turned himself in to authorities after seeing surveillance footage of himself on FOX 4's ‘Trackdown’.

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Yancy's arrest came after federal authorities launched Operation Deep Cover, a safety push specific to Deep Ellum, following the shootings.

Another suspect, Treyveion Demby, was arrested after brandishing a handgun during the shootings. He's facing federal charges for unlawful possession of a firearm.

Three persons of interest have been identified in connection to the shooting on Elm Street, and police are still looking for them.