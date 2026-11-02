Federal authorities announce arrest, safety initiative in Deep Ellum after deadly Halloween shootings

The Brief The U.S. Department of Justice has announced Operation Deep Cover, a safety initiative in Deep Ellum following three deadly shootings on Halloween. The operation will provide federal resources to Deep Ellum specifically, including more law enforcement officers and a direct line for crime in the neighborhood. Federal authorities also announced the arrest of Treyveion Demby in connection to the shootings, saying Demby brandished a handgun during the incidents.



After three shootings in Deep Ellum on Halloween led to four deaths and over a dozen injured, federal authorities are providing more resources for policing the popular Dallas nightlife area.

Deep Ellum Halloween shootings

What we know:

Four people were killed and many more were injured in three separate shootings in Deep Ellum on Halloween night, with the violence unfolding in a 75-minute span.

The first shooting happened around 12:20 a.m. Sunday in the 2600 block of Elm Street, police said. A second shooting followed at about 1:05 a.m. in the 2600 block of Main Street, and the third was reported at roughly 1:35 a.m. in the 200 block of South Crowdus Street.

On Monday, 21-year-old Kaniesa Scott and 28-year-old Unique Elise Benjamin were identified as victims by the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office. 25-year-old Anthony McCleary was identified as a victim by his family.

Dallas police Chief Daniel Comeaux said the overall injury toll of approximately 15 people remains fluid, as several victims transported themselves to local hospitals following the gunfire.

Officers had been given extra assignments in Deep Ellum to handle anticipated Halloween crowds. In one instance, officers positioned less than two blocks away ran toward the sound of gunfire and performed life-saving measures, reviving at least one victim, Comeaux said.

What they're saying:

Operation Deep Cover

Local perspective:

On Monday, November 2, U.S. Attorney Ryan Raybould announced Operation Deep Cover, a safety initiative that will provide federal assistance for policing Deep Ellum.

Raybould says Operation Deep Cover provides more federal resources for policing the popular nightlife district, including more uniformed and plainclothes officers in Deep Ellum.

Federal authorities will review Dallas police cases from Deep Ellum since 2024, making Deep Cover a very targeted operation.

U.S. Attorney Ryan Raybould

"If you're thinking about committing a crime here, you will not know who is watching. We will have an increased state, local and federal presence. You'll only know that someone is, and it starts right now with actions, not just words," Raybould said.

Raybould says crimes in Deep Ellum prosecuted through Operation Deep Cover will go to the federal level, meaning those convicted would be more likely to serve their full sentence.

Treyveion Demby arrest

Treyveion Demby

Dig deeper:

In addition to Operation Deep Cover, Raybould announced the arrest of Treyveion Demby. Demby has been federally charged with unlawful possession of a firearm.

Officials say around 1 a.m. on November 1, Demby was wearing a black ski mask and pointed a handgun towards Main Street in Deep Ellum while police were responding to the Halloween shootings.

Demby initially refused to surrender the handgun to police. After he surrendered the gun, he attempted to flee before being subdued and arrested.

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The pistol was loaded with sixteen rounds when it was recovered by police. A background check revealed the weapon had been stolen in 2017.

Demby has four prior convictions in Dallas for aggravated robbery, and was sentenced to 10 years in prison in February 2020. He was released in September 2025 on parole.

What's next:

Investigators are canvassing businesses in Deep Ellum, collecting surveillance footage, and gathering shell casings from the active crime scenes. Dallas police are asking anyone with photos, videos, or social media clips from the area during the incidents to contact Sgt. Boz Rojas at 214-671-3598 or via email at boz.rojas@dallaspolice.gov.