The Brief A freeze warning has been issued for several North Texas counties for Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, with temperatures expected to dip as low as 27 degrees. The National Weather Service recommends protecting the 4 P's during a freeze: people, pets, plants, and pipes. Attendees at Grapevine's Carol of Lights event on Monday had mixed emotions about the first potential freeze of the season.



Temperatures in parts of North Texas are expected to drop below freezing on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, and the National Weather Service is reminding you to protect your pets, plants, and pipes.

North Texas Freeze Warning

What we know:

The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning for parts of North Texas from 11 p.m. on Tuesday, November 24 to 8 a.m. on Wednesday, November 25.

Tarrant, Johnson, Wise, Denton, Parker, and Cooke counties are among those that will be affected by the Freeze Warning.

Other counties included in the warning include: Montague, Young, Jack, Stephens, Palo Pinto, Eastland, Erath, Hood, Somervell, Comanche, Mills, Hamilton, Bosque, Lampasas, and Coryell counties.

Temperatures are expected to drop as low as 27 degrees during the Freeze Warning's timeframe.

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Dig deeper:

Freeze warnings are issued when sub-freezing temperatures are likely to kill crops and other vegetation during the growing season.

The National Weather Service reminds us to protect the four P's during a freeze: people, pets, plants, and pipes.

It recommends bringing plants inside and giving animals a warm shelter during any freezes. Automatic sprinkler systems should be turned off to avoid creating ice patches on nearby roads.

Outdoor pipes are also especially vulnerable to freezing temperatures.

Local perspective:

On Monday, attendees of Grapevine's Carol of Lights were seen bundled up as temperatures during the day hovered in the mid-50s.

The notion of even colder weather on the horizon brought mixed emotions from the crowd who spoke to FOX 4's Vania Castillo.

"I'm super excited," said Camden McKenna, who was dressed in three layers on Monday.

Hill Flora

Hill Flora was less excited. "I'm an old man. My blood is thin, and I don't like the cold," Hill said.

Still, the cold is inevitable. "We can't change the weather, so let's do it," Flora continued.