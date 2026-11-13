Catcalls led to Deep Ellum shooting that killed 3, report says

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The Brief Dallas police arrested 18-year-old Justin Murdock on capital murder charges for a Halloween night shooting in Deep Ellum that killed three people, including two innocent bystanders. Witnesses told police the shooting began after a passenger in a car catcalled two women walking with Murdock's group, prompting Murdock to fire an automatically modified handgun. Police have not yet determined if others involved will face charges, and they are still searching for suspects from two other Halloween night shootings in the area.



Police documents revealed more details about led to a deadly shooting in Deep Ellum that killed three people. Two of those people were innocent bystanders.

Triple Murder Arrest

What we know:

Dallas police on Thursday announced the arrest of 18-year-old Justin Murdock for capital murder of multiple persons.

Law enforcement officials said he was involved in a confrontation on South Crowdus Street on Halloween night. During the confrontation, shots were fired. Three people were killed, and several others were injured, including one who remains hospitalized.

Detectives were able to identify Murdock as the murder suspect through witness statements, surveillance videos, and photos taken that night, police said.

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Dig deeper:

According to Murdock’s arrest warrant affidavit, detectives interviewed multiple witnesses who said the confrontation started after one of the victims, 25-year-old Anthony Martin, leaned out a car window and made catcalls toward two women.

The witnesses said Martin was in the passenger seat of a car that was stuck in traffic near the intersection of Clover and Crowdus streets. The two women were crossing the street nearby.

Murdock was among a group of males walking with the women. He allegedly fired shots at the car using a handgun that was modified to fire automatically.

One witness told police that the driver of the car Martin was riding in also pulled out a gun.

Martin was killed in the shooting. The gunfire also struck several innocent bystanders. Unique Benjamin, 28, and Kaniesa Scott, 21, were killed even though they were not involved in the confrontation.

Detectives used witness descriptions of the suspect’s distinctive clothing and shoes, video from security cameras, and cellphone photos to identify Murdock, according to the affidavit.

What we don't know:

It’s not yet clear if any of the other males walking with Murdock or if the driver of the car Martin was riding in will face charges.

Deep Ellum Halloween Shootings

The backstory:

Dallas police are still looking for additional suspects connected to three separate shootings in Deep Ellum on Halloween night. A total of four people were killed and at least 15 others were injured in the violence.

The first shooting happened around 12:20 a.m. in the 2600 block of Elm Street. A second shooting followed at about 1:05 a.m. in the 2600 block of Main Street, and the third was reported at roughly 1:35 a.m. in the 200 block of South Crowdus Street.

In addition to Martin, Benjamin, and Scott who died in the Crowdus Street shooting, 20-year-old Isaiah Boling also lost his life in the Elm Street shooting.

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David Yancy surrendered to police after FOX 4’s Trackdown aired video of a man who police said injured seven people in the shooting on Main Street. Treyvion Demby was arrested on federal gun charges for also displaying a weapon on Main Street.

Three persons of interest have been identified in connection to the shooting on Elm Street, and police are still looking for them.

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What they're saying:

"We still have videos coming in, but we’re getting a pretty good idea of putting a full puzzle together. And every time we put another piece of the puzzle together that can lead to an arrest. We’re going to go pick them up," Dallas Police Chief Daniel Comeaux said during a news conference on Thursday.

What you can do:

Police want to hear from anyone who witnessed a shooting or who may recognize the persons of interest captured on video on Elm Street.

Tipsters can contact Sgt. Boz Rojas with the Dallas Police Department at boz.rojas@dallaspolice.gov or at (214) 671-3598.