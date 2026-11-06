FOX Holiday Gift Guide 2026

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The holidays are on their way! Consumer reporter Steve Noviello once again helps you shop for everyone on your list. From toys to tech and more, he looks at the items that are sure to be a hit this holiday season.

New this year… don’t get overwhelmed by all the new product ads hitting your social media feed each day. Steve breaks down some of the most liked gifts of the season with a new Viral Gifts category.

Be on the lookout for FOX Holiday Gift Guide updates now through Christmas on FOX 4 News, FOX 4+, FOX Local, FOX4News.com and in your social media feed.

This year’s television special premieres on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving!