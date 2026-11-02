Two victims identified in deadly Deep Ellum shootings that left four dead and 15 wounded

The Brief Two victims have been identified after three separate shootings killed four people and injured 15 others in Deep Ellum early Sunday. The violence took place across three scenes on Elm Street, Main Street, and South Crowdus Street over roughly 75 minutes. Police have questioned several individuals, but motives remain unknown and investigators have not found evidence connecting the three attacks.



Authorities have identified two of the four people killed in a series of shootings that left 15 others injured across the Deep Ellum entertainment district following Halloween celebrations early Sunday.

2 Deep Ellum shooting victims identified

What we know:

The Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office identified two of the victims as 21-year-old Kaniesa Scott and 28-year-old Unique Elise Benjamin.

Scott was pronounced dead at 1:08 a.m. Sunday at Baylor University Medical Center, according to medical examiner records. Benjamin died at 11:30 p.m. Sunday in the roadway in the 200 block of South Crowdus Street.

The backstory:

The violence unfolded over roughly 75 minutes at three separate crime scenes located blocks apart in the popular nightlife area.

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The first shooting happened around 12:20 a.m. Sunday in the 2600 block of Elm Street, police said. A second shooting followed at about 1:05 a.m. in the 2600 block of Main Street, and the third was reported at roughly 1:35 a.m. in the 200 block of South Crowdus Street.

Dallas police Chief Daniel Comeaux said the overall injury toll of approximately 15 people remains fluid, as several victims transported themselves to local hospitals following the gunfire.

Officers had been given extra assignments in Deep Ellum to handle anticipated Halloween crowds. In one instance, officers positioned less than two blocks away ran toward the sound of gunfire and performed life-saving measures, reviving at least one victim, Comeaux said.

What they're saying:

"We were fully staffed out here," Comeaux said during a news conference. "We looked at the plan. We knew it was Saturday night. We knew it was Halloween, so we were staffed properly."

Dallas Mayor Eric L. Johnson called the violence "unacceptable" in a statement Sunday and reaffirmed public safety as the city's top priority. The Deep Ellum Foundation announced it will host community listening sessions this week and connect grieving families with mental health resources.

Police have made arrests and interviewed multiple individuals, but investigators said they currently have no evidence indicating the three shootings are connected or what motivated the attacks.

What's next:

Investigators are canvassing businesses in the area, collecting surveillance footage, and gathering shell casings from the active crime scenes. Dallas police are asking anyone with photos, videos, or social media clips from the area during the incidents to contact Sgt. Boz Rojas at 214-671-3598 or via email at boz.rojas@dallaspolice.gov.