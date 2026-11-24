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The Brief Federal prosecutors charged three men in a nine-count indictment for running a $1 million jury duty scam that targeted hundreds of people, including residents in Dallas, Fort Worth, Keller and Greenville. Two of the suspects ran the operation from inside a Georgia state prison using contraband cell phones, while the third continued the scheme after his release on parole, prosecutors say. The men posed as court officials and deputies, using fake arrest warrants and scripts to pressure victims into depositing cash into cryptocurrency kiosks.



Three men, including two Georgia prison inmates using contraband cell phones, face federal charges in a $1 million jury duty scam that targeted hundreds of people nationwide, including several North Texans.

Georgia inmates charged in $1M jury duty scam

What we know:

A federal grand jury returned a nine-count indictment last week charging Jamarius Micah Walker, Tyrone Gates III and Akeem Weeks with wire fraud and money laundering offenses.

According to the indictment, Walker and Gates ran the scheme from inside Valdosta State Prison in Georgia.

Weeks participated from Wheeler Correctional Facility in Alamo, Georgia, until his release on parole around Oct. 7, 2025. He continued the operation from Georgia and North Carolina, prosecutors say.

Federal officials say the scheme ran from at least April 2024 through at least July 2026 and brought in about $1 million.

Victims, many of them elderly, included residents in Dallas, Fort Worth, Keller and Greenville.

During a press conference, U.S. Attorney Ryan Raybould displayed photos from the investigation showing Walker in prison with stacks of cash and Gates holding multiple cell phones inside his prison cell.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service led the investigation after a report from a citizen helped investigators unravel the operation, Raybould said.

How the scam worked

Dig deeper:

Prosecutors say the men used commercial people-search sites to gather victims' names, ages, addresses and phone numbers.

Using caller-ID spoofing services and burner phones, the men called victims and posed as court officials or sheriff's deputies. According to the indictment, the group followed a written script they called the "Skit," telling victims they had missed jury duty and faced an arrest warrant.

To back up their claims, the suspects sent counterfeit court documents from fake Gmail accounts with names like `usfederalcourtservices@gmail.com` and `usdesherriffdepartment@gmail.com`, prosecutors say. The fake warrants featured forged signatures of made-up judges and officers, along with orders warning victims not to hang up or speak to family members, bank tellers or police.

The callers then ordered victims to withdraw cash and deposit it into cryptocurrency kiosks, also known as Bitcoin ATMs, using a QR code sent by text or email.

Prosecutors say the men falsely called the machines "federal bonding kiosks" and promised the money would be refunded after a court appearance.

What they're saying:

Raybould emphasized that contraband phones allow inmates to run criminal enterprises from inside prison walls.

"Cell phones are the most dangerous thing inside a prison cell," Raybould said. "You can run a criminal enterprise, you can deal drugs, you can shot call, you can extort victims, and you can defraud elderly folks."

Raybould also urged the public not to fall for similar calls.

"Courts do not demand payment by cryptocurrency to avoid arrest," Raybould said. "If someone contacts you with those demands, it is a scam. Hang up and the key is just slow down. Slow down and verify independently. A few moments of caution can save your life savings."

What you can do:

Hang up immediately if a caller demands immediate payment over the phone or through a cryptocurrency kiosk to resolve a warrant.

Verify any claims about missed jury duty or warrants by independently contacting your local court or police department.

Report suspected scams to authorities. Raybould stressed that victims should not feel embarrassed and that reporting fraud helps investigators stop criminal networks.