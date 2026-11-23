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The Brief Here are 10 top screen-free gift ideas designed to get kids active, creative, and off their devices. The guide highlights board games, science and craft kits, and active outdoor toys like a soccer launcher and glow-in-the-dark battle set. Get more from the FOX Holiday Gift Guide on FOX 4 News, FOX 4+, FOX Local, FOX4News.com and in your social media feed.



Whether getting outside or getting creative, screen free fun is essential to spending time with others. Here are my top options to put down the phone and pick up the fun.

MORE: Steve Noviello's Holiday Gift Guide

Dear Diary, I’m BORED!

Dear Diary, I’m BORED!

When kids announce, "I’m bored," this creative journal has more than 100 ways to prove them wrong. Packed with silly prompts, doodle spaces, creative missions and hands-on challenges, it gets kids ages 7–11 thinking, imagining and creating—without screens, apps or batteries. Perfect for quiet time, road trips, rainy days or anytime the tablet needs a vacation. | Buy It

Turbo Trivia

Turbo Trivia

This fast-paced electronic trivia game puts everyone’s knowledge—and reflexes—to the test. With light-up buzzers, age-adjusted questions and multiple ways to play, it’s perfect for family competition. Just be prepared for the person who suddenly becomes very confident after answering one question correctly. | Buy It

Azul Kids My Mosaic Workshop

Azul Kids My Mosaic Workshop

This kid-friendly version of the popular strategy game lets young artists create colorful mosaics while learning the basics of planning and pattern-building. Players collect pieces and fill their personal boards to complete their designs. It’s part art project, part strategy game and much prettier than most family arguments. | Buy It

Quest Kids Game + Books

Quest Kids Game + Books

For little adventurers who love fantasy, this combination brings stories to life through play. Kids can explore magical worlds, collect treasure, face monsters and follow along with early-reader chapter books filled with illustrations. It’s a great introduction to board games, reading and the idea that every living-room floor can become a dungeon. | Buy It

National Geographic Dissection Lab Wooly Mammoth

National Geographic Dissection Lab Wooly Mammoth

Kids can step back into the Ice Age and dissect a nearly foot-long synthetic woolly mammoth using safe, kid-friendly tools. They’ll uncover its skeleton and organs while learning about prehistoric anatomy. It’s educational, hands-on and just gross enough to make science feel like an adventure. | Buy It

Barbie Chemistry Lab

Barbie Chemistry Lab

Barbie heads to the lab with a hands-on science kit featuring experiments like fizzing reactions, glowing creations and slime. With colorful tools, step-by-step instructions and plenty of opportunities to explore, it makes chemistry feel less like homework and more like a science-themed sleepover. | Buy It

Starlux Glow Battle

Starlux Glow Battle

When the sun goes down, the battle begins. This glow-in-the-dark game turns the backyard into an illuminated arena, complete with glowing foam swords, bracelets and different game variations. It’s active, competitive and a perfectly acceptable way for kids to yell "en garde" at one another. | Buy It

Makedo Cardboard Craft Kit

Makedo Cardboard Craft Kit

Give kids a pile of cardboard and this clever construction kit, then stand back and see what they invent. Makedo includes kid-friendly tools and connectors that let young builders turn ordinary boxes into forts, robots, castles and pretty much anything else they can imagine. The best part? The raw materials are probably already in your recycling bin. | Buy It

Ball 2 AI

Ball 2 AI

This is not just a ball—it’s a smart, sensor-powered game system. Yes, Ball 2 connects to an app (on a screen) but it uses AI to help kids create new games based on throwing, catching, spinning and movement. It gets kids moving, encourages creativity and proves that artificial intelligence can occasionally be used for something other than writing emails. | Buy It

StrikeSphere Ball Delivery System

StrikeSphere Ball Delivery System

This soccer launcher delivers balls at adjustable angles and heights so young athletes can practice volleys, headers, control and reaction time. It sets up quickly, works with different ball sizes and can launch the ball up to 13 feet. It’s like having a personal soccer coach—only with fewer motivational speeches. | Buy It

MORE: Steve Noviello's Holiday Gift Guide