Screen-free toys and gifts for holiday fun
DALLAS - Whether getting outside or getting creative, screen free fun is essential to spending time with others. Here are my top options to put down the phone and pick up the fun.
MORE: Steve Noviello's Holiday Gift Guide
Dear Diary, I’m BORED!
Dear Diary, I’m BORED!
When kids announce, "I’m bored," this creative journal has more than 100 ways to prove them wrong. Packed with silly prompts, doodle spaces, creative missions and hands-on challenges, it gets kids ages 7–11 thinking, imagining and creating—without screens, apps or batteries. Perfect for quiet time, road trips, rainy days or anytime the tablet needs a vacation. | Buy It
Turbo Trivia
Turbo Trivia
This fast-paced electronic trivia game puts everyone’s knowledge—and reflexes—to the test. With light-up buzzers, age-adjusted questions and multiple ways to play, it’s perfect for family competition. Just be prepared for the person who suddenly becomes very confident after answering one question correctly. | Buy It
Azul Kids My Mosaic Workshop
Azul Kids My Mosaic Workshop
This kid-friendly version of the popular strategy game lets young artists create colorful mosaics while learning the basics of planning and pattern-building. Players collect pieces and fill their personal boards to complete their designs. It’s part art project, part strategy game and much prettier than most family arguments. | Buy It
Quest Kids Game + Books
Quest Kids Game + Books
For little adventurers who love fantasy, this combination brings stories to life through play. Kids can explore magical worlds, collect treasure, face monsters and follow along with early-reader chapter books filled with illustrations. It’s a great introduction to board games, reading and the idea that every living-room floor can become a dungeon. | Buy It
National Geographic Dissection Lab Wooly Mammoth
National Geographic Dissection Lab Wooly Mammoth
Kids can step back into the Ice Age and dissect a nearly foot-long synthetic woolly mammoth using safe, kid-friendly tools. They’ll uncover its skeleton and organs while learning about prehistoric anatomy. It’s educational, hands-on and just gross enough to make science feel like an adventure. | Buy It
Barbie Chemistry Lab
Barbie Chemistry Lab
Barbie heads to the lab with a hands-on science kit featuring experiments like fizzing reactions, glowing creations and slime. With colorful tools, step-by-step instructions and plenty of opportunities to explore, it makes chemistry feel less like homework and more like a science-themed sleepover. | Buy It
Starlux Glow Battle
Starlux Glow Battle
When the sun goes down, the battle begins. This glow-in-the-dark game turns the backyard into an illuminated arena, complete with glowing foam swords, bracelets and different game variations. It’s active, competitive and a perfectly acceptable way for kids to yell "en garde" at one another. | Buy It
Makedo Cardboard Craft Kit
Makedo Cardboard Craft Kit
Give kids a pile of cardboard and this clever construction kit, then stand back and see what they invent. Makedo includes kid-friendly tools and connectors that let young builders turn ordinary boxes into forts, robots, castles and pretty much anything else they can imagine. The best part? The raw materials are probably already in your recycling bin. | Buy It
Ball 2 AI
Ball 2 AI
This is not just a ball—it’s a smart, sensor-powered game system. Yes, Ball 2 connects to an app (on a screen) but it uses AI to help kids create new games based on throwing, catching, spinning and movement. It gets kids moving, encourages creativity and proves that artificial intelligence can occasionally be used for something other than writing emails. | Buy It
StrikeSphere Ball Delivery System
StrikeSphere Ball Delivery System
This soccer launcher delivers balls at adjustable angles and heights so young athletes can practice volleys, headers, control and reaction time. It sets up quickly, works with different ball sizes and can launch the ball up to 13 feet. It’s like having a personal soccer coach—only with fewer motivational speeches. | Buy It
MORE: Steve Noviello's Holiday Gift Guide
The Source: FOX Consumer reporter Steve Noviello compiled this list from the more than 100 products submitted for review for the 2026 FOX Holiday Gift Guide.