The Brief The remains of U.S. Army Pvt. Carrol J. "Sonny" Arrington, a Texas soldier who died as a World War II prisoner of war in 1942, are returning home Tuesday morning. The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency identified Arrington's remains on Sept. 24, using modern forensic and DNA techniques. A procession will escort his remains from DFW Airport to a Fort Worth funeral home between 6 and 7 a.m., causing brief roadway closures in northern Tarrant County.



The remains of a Texas soldier who died as a prisoner of war during World War II are returning home Tuesday morning, more than 80 years after his death.

Procession from DFW Airport to Fort Worth

What we know:

An Army Honor Guard and family members will escort the remains of U.S. Army Pvt. Carrol J. "Sonny" Arrington from DFW Airport to Biggers Funeral Home in Fort Worth between 6 and 7 a.m. Tuesday.

The procession will leave the south end of DFW Airport along State Highway 183 and travel through the Mid-Cities using the express lanes. From there, it will continue through Haltom City and North Richland Hills on the North Loop and main lanes to Azle Avenue before exiting toward the funeral home.

Drivers in northern Tarrant County should expect temporary roadway closures and brief delays while the procession moves through the area.

Who Was Pvt. Carrol J. Arrington?

Army Pvt. Carrol J. "Sonny" Arrington

The backstory:

Arrington entered the U.S. Army from Texas and served with the Quartermaster Corps in the Philippines during World War II.

Following the American surrender in April 1942, Japanese forces took Arrington prisoner and forced him on the Bataan Death March to Camp O’Donnell.

On May 21, 1942, Japanese guards conscripted American prisoners for a road construction detail along Tayabas Road.

While working, Arrington died from malaria, dysentery and anemia on June 30, 1942. He was buried with other prisoners of war near Tayabas Road.

Identifying His Remains

Dig deeper:

After the war, the American Graves Registration Service recovered remains from the Tayabas Road camp cemetery, but officials could not identify Arrington.

His remains were buried as Unknowns at the Manila American Cemetery and Memorial in the Philippines, where he is also memorialized on the Walls of the Missing.

In 2023 and 2024, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency exhumed the Unknowns associated with the Tayabas Road camp cemetery and brought them to its laboratory. Scientists used modern forensic and DNA research techniques to officially identify Arrington on Sept. 24, 2026.

Funeral Plans

What's next:

Arrington's funeral will take place in December at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery.