The Brief Dallas police arrested 29-year-old Juan Antonio Gonzalez-Orduna for allegedly helping murder his sister-in-law, Stephanie Gonzalez, on C.F. Hawn Freeway. They are still searching for the suspected gunman, Jose Antonio Samudio Gonzales, who is the victim’s nephew. Police said the suspects staged a minor crash to force her off the road hours after she asked her husband for a divorce.



The Dallas mother of four who was shot and killed along the C.F. Hawn Freeway on her birthday was allegedly having an affair with a co-worker and had asked her husband for a divorce, according to police documents.

The man charged with murdering 35-year-old Stephanie Gonzalez is her brother-in-law. Her nephew is also wanted.

C.F. Hawn Shooting

What's new:

Dallas police arrested 29-year-old Juan Antonio Gonzalez-Orduna on Sunday. He was booked into the Lew Sterrett Justice Center on a murder charge.

He is also being held on an unrelated warrant for his immigration status, according to jail records.

Juan Gonzalez-Orduna

His son, Jose Antonio Samudio Gonzales, is the suspected gunman. He has not yet been arrested.

The backstory:

The deadly shooting happened around 9:15 p.m. on Nov. 15 in the 5500 block of eastbound C.F. Hawn Freeway.

Police said a preliminary investigation found that Stephanie Gonzalez was shot along the freeway after being involved in a minor crash.

She was taken to the hospital, where she later died.

Related article

Dig deeper:

Dallas police detectives linked Juan Gonzalez-Orduna and Jose Gonzalez to the murder after listening to the victim’s 911 call and reviewing video from nearby traffic and Flock cameras.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Stephanie Gonzalez called 911 to report that she had been involved in a minor accident on the highway. She was in the process of giving the call taker information when she began screaming and shots were fired.

Detectives found video from a nearby traffic camera that showed the victim’s vehicle on the side of the highway and a black Ford Mustang fleeing from the scene. While it had no license plates, it had a custom paint job, custom rims, and distinct body stickers.

Flock and security cameras helped detectives track the vehicle to an apartment complex in Allen. There detectives interviewed a witness who said the vehicle belonged to a relative who had been deported.

The witness said his uncle, Juan Gonzalez-Orduna, and cousin, Jose Gonzalez, asked to borrow the car on Sunday night. When they returned it, it was damaged. They told him they accidentally hit a pole.

Detectives next interviewed the victim’s husband, who confirmed Juan Gonzalez-Orduna is his brother and Jose Gonzalez is his nephew.

They interviewed Stephanie Gonzalez’s friends who said she had gotten romantically involved with a male co-worker. She was planning to take the kids and leave her husband. On the afternoon of her murder, she allegedly told her husband she wanted a divorce and they’d got into an argument.

Police believe Juan Gonzalez-Orduna and Jose Gonzalez borrowed their relative’s car, removed the license plates, then intentionally struck Stephanie Gonzalez’s vehicle in order to get her to pull off the road. After she pulled over, they pulled out in front of her and blocked her.

Jose Gonzalez is accused of shooting his aunt multiple times. Juan Gonzalez-Orduna was the driver and was a willing and knowing accomplice, police said in the affidavit.

What's next:

Police are still searching for Jose Gonzales.

At this time, the victim’s husband is not considered a suspect.