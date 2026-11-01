Deep Ellum shootings leave at least 4 dead, 15 injured on Halloween; Dallas police investigate

The Brief Four people were killed and roughly 15 others injured in three separate shootings in Dallas' Deep Ellum district early Sunday morning following Halloween celebrations. Extra patrols were already deployed for holiday crowds, allowing nearby officers to quickly reach the scenes, administer CPR, and take several individuals in for questioning. Detectives have found no evidence linking the three shootings, and authorities have not yet released suspect identities, motives, or specific scene addresses as the investigation continues.



Four people were killed and approximately 15 others injured during three separate shootings across the Deep Ellum entertainment district in the early hours of Sunday morning following Halloween festivities, according to the Dallas Police Department.

Deep Ellum Halloween Shootings

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What we know:

Dallas Police Chief Daniel Comeaux detailed the chaos during a Sunday morning news briefing, describing a complex and evolving investigation as detectives work to establish whether the three incidents were connected.

"Right now, in total, we have four people that are deceased from three separate scenes, and we have approximately 15 others that have been injured," Comeaux said. He noted that the injury toll remains fluid as several victims self-transported to local hospitals following the violence.

Investigators currently have no evidence indicating the three shootings are related. The violence unfolded over a period of time, with shootings occurring roughly 30 minutes to an hour apart across the Deep Ellum neighborhood.

Authorities have not released the specific street addresses for the three crime scenes, citing the ongoing nature of the process, but confirmed all took place within Deep Ellum.

Despite the violence, Comeaux commended officers for their rapid response times, noting that extra patrols had been deployed in anticipation of heavy Halloween crowds on Saturday night.

What they're saying:

"We were fully staffed out here," Comeaux said. "We looked at the plan. We knew it was Saturday night. We knew it was Halloween, so we were staffed properly."

In one instance, officers positioned less than two blocks away ran directly toward the sound of gunfire, arriving almost immediately. Officers performed life-saving measures on the scene, successfully reviving at least one injured victim, according to the chief.

Police have made arrests and are interviewing several individuals while working to determine their potential connections to the shootings. Detectives are also questioning witnesses and actively searching for additional suspects.

What's next:

Investigators plan to conduct door-to-door canvasses of local businesses to collect surveillance video and review footage from area cameras. Police appealed directly to the public for assistance, urging anyone with photos, videos, or social media clips from the area to come forward.

"This is completely unacceptable for it to take place in Dallas, and we're going to do everything that we need to do to get everyone in custody that's responsible for this," Comeaux said.

Crime scenes are expected to remain active throughout Sunday as evidence technicians gather shell casings and process the areas.