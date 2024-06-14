Wife of woman who murdered 23-year-old pleads guilty to tampering with corpse

article

The wife of a woman convicted of killing a 23-year-old woman has accepted a plea deal for tampering with a corpse.

Nina Marano was sentenced to 8 years in prison for her role in the death of Marisela Botello as part of the plea deal.

Botello, 23, was visiting Dallas from Seattle in October 2020 when she disappeared after a night out in Deep Ellum.

Prosecutors said Lisa Dykes killed Botello in a "jealous rage" after seeing her in bed with her rapper boyfriend, Charles Beltran, and then disposed of Botello's body with the help of her wife, Marano. Dykes was in a three-way relationship with Beltran and Marano.

Marisela Botello-Valadez

The 23-year-old's body was not found for months.

After Dykes and Marano were arrested, they disabled their ankle monitors and escaped to Cambodia.

The FBI was able to locate the women through various ATM transactions.

Dykes was sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty of murder and tampering with evidence in December.

MORE ON MARISELA BOTELLO'S MURDER:

Marano was initially charged with murder as well, but that charge was dropped last year.

Beltran is also facing a tampering charge.