Wife of woman who murdered 23-year-old pleads guilty to tampering with corpse
DALLAS - The wife of a woman convicted of killing a 23-year-old woman has accepted a plea deal for tampering with a corpse.
Nina Marano was sentenced to 8 years in prison for her role in the death of Marisela Botello as part of the plea deal.
Botello, 23, was visiting Dallas from Seattle in October 2020 when she disappeared after a night out in Deep Ellum.
Prosecutors said Lisa Dykes killed Botello in a "jealous rage" after seeing her in bed with her rapper boyfriend, Charles Beltran, and then disposed of Botello's body with the help of her wife, Marano. Dykes was in a three-way relationship with Beltran and Marano.
Marisela Botello-Valadez
The 23-year-old's body was not found for months.
After Dykes and Marano were arrested, they disabled their ankle monitors and escaped to Cambodia.
The FBI was able to locate the women through various ATM transactions.
Dykes was sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty of murder and tampering with evidence in December.
MORE ON MARISELA BOTELLO'S MURDER:
- Lisa Dykes guilty of murder, sentenced to life in prison
- Suspect Lisa Dykes denies stabbing Seattle woman
- Lisa Dykes, Nina Marano's escape to Cambodia the focus of testimony
- Suspect Lisa Dykes' boyfriend describes stabbing
- Suspect, girlfriend knelt in front of Grim Reaper statue in home, witness says
- Suspect changed for rapper boyfriend, 'dabbled' in witchcraft, witness says
- Jealousy over man led to deadly stabbing, prosecutors claim
- Trial set to begin in case of Seattle woman killed after night in Deep Ellum
- Couple charged with murder caught in Cambodia after fleeing
- Couple charged with murder flee while out on bond
- Third suspect arrested in Seattle woman's disappearance and death
- Murder case prompts FBI to conduct more searches in southern Dallas County
- Body of missing Seattle woman found in North Texas
- Person of interest sought in Seattle woman's disappearance after night out in Deep Ellum
Marano was initially charged with murder as well, but that charge was dropped last year.
Beltran is also facing a tampering charge.