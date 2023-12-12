Marisela Botello murder trial: Lisa Dykes could testify in her own defense

Lisa Dykes, the Dallas woman on trial for killing a missing Seattle woman, may testify Tuesday. FOX 4 has also learned that the murder charges against the two other defendants in the case were dropped.

Throughout the trial, prosecutors have zeroed in on Dykes. They say she’s directly responsible for the death of 23-year-old Marisela Botello in October 2020.

Botello, who was visiting Dallas from Seattle to see a friend, disappeared after a night out in Deep Ellum.

Dykes is accused of fatally stabbing Botello in a jealous rage after catching her in bed with Charles Beltran.

Dykes, Beltran, and Dykes’ wife, Nina Marano, lived together. Prosecutors said they had a three-way relationship.

On Friday, Beltran told jurors he met Botello in a club and took her home. They had sex and fell asleep.

"I wake up to her screaming saying help me, help me," Beltran said. "I guess from all the movement in the bed I wake up and see Lisa on top of her."

Beltran and Marano still face felony tampering charges for the actions they allegedly took after the murder.

Marano allegedly helped Dykes dump Botello’s body in a remote part of Dallas County.

Dykes and Marano bonded out of jail after being arrested for murder, but prosecutors said the two broke their ankle monitors on Christmas morning of 2021 and fled the country.

They were arrested months later in Cambodia in Southeast Asia.

On Monday, an FBI special agent said the bureau was able to locate Dykes and Marano partly through various ATM transactions. Then a taxi driver pointed out where they were living.

The trial resumes at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Prosecutors appear to be getting close to resting their case.

Once the defense begins its presentation, Dykes is expected to testify.