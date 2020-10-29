Seattle woman visiting Dallas disappears after night out in Deep Ellum

article

Authorities are searching for a missing Seattle woman who traveled to Dallas and then disappeared after a night out in Deep Ellum.

Family members tell FOX News that 23-year-old Marisela Botello came to Dallas on Oct. 2 to visit her ex-boyfriend for a few days.

Botello was supposed to fly back home to Seattle on Monday, Oct. 5. But before returning, she wanted to go out the night before.

Botello’s aunt, Dennesly Castillo, told Dateline NBC that since her niece’s ex-boyfriend didn’t want to go out Sunday night, she ended up getting a Lyft and went to Deep Ellum by herself.

Since her night out to the popular Dallas district, Botello has seemingly vanished. Her ex-boyfriend called her parents and reported her missing to the police.

Castillo told Dateline NBC the family has security video of her outside Select Start Bar leaving with an unknown man around 1:15 a.m. She posted a picture on Snapchat of herself in a metallic purple dress, which was also seen on the security video.

Marisela Botello in a Snapchat picture on the night she went missing

FOX News reports police tried to contact the unidentified man seen in the video, but they have not had any success.

"They apparently have tried reaching out to him, but he disconnected all social media," Castillo told Fox News. "When they ID'd him, he was unreachable and appeared to have moved."

Dennesly told Dateline NBC that Botello’s phone records show her phone hasn’t been used since Oct.5 around 4 a.m.

“That to me is a huge red flag,” Dennesly said. “She’s 23 and hasn't used her phone for social media or texts or anything in three weeks? It makes no sense. We’re just really worried that something happened to her.”

FOX 4 News reached out to Dallas Police for more information on the investigation, but they have not responded.

Anyone with information regarding Botello’s disappearance is urged to contact the Dallas PD Youth Operations Unit at (214) 671-4268.