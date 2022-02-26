Marisela Botello case: Couple charged with murder caught in Cambodia after fleeing

article

Two women charged with the murder of a Seattle woman, whose body was found months after she disappeared from Deep Ellum, have been taken into custody in Cambodia after they fled while out on bond.

Nina Marano and Lisa Dykes are accused of murdering 23-year-old Marisela Botello-Valadez in October 2020.

The married couple was out on bond, awaiting trial, when court documents reveal they cut off their GPS ankle monitors on Christmas Day and fled the state.

The FBI assisted law enforcement in Cambodia with taking the couple into custody. No further details were released about their arrest or how authorities tracked them down.

Marano and Dykes are charged with murder in the death of Botello-Valadez, along with Charles Beltran, who they shared a house with.

Botello-Valadez was found dead after she traveled from Seattle to see a friend in Dallas in October 2020. She went alone to a bar in Deep Ellum. She reportedly left with Beltran and then went missing.

Six months later, her remains were discovered in a remote area of Dallas County.

This isn't the first time authorities have had to track these suspects down. Dykes and Marano were found in Florida before their initial arrests. Beltran was found in Utah.

