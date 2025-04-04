Dallas weather: Rainy weekend with gusty winds and hail chances

article

The Brief Rain, hail, and severe storm chances return Friday and Saturday, with the highest risk in eastern and northern parts of North Texas. Strong winds and heavy rain are expected Saturday, with gusts of up to 60 mph and temps staying in the 50s. Cold, February-like weather arrives on Sunday, with wind chills in the 30s and highs about 20 degrees below normal.



Two more unsettled days are expected in North Texas before the weather calms down and rain clears out.

Friday forecast: Scattered showers, hail risk

Showers are moving through the region Friday morning, with the greatest hail risk in areas north and northwest of the Metroplex. Storm activity is expected to weaken later in the day, but on-and-off rain will likely linger into the evening.

Temperatures will remain cool across much of North Texas, with highs in the 50s and 60s. Eastern parts of the area may see warmer, more humid conditions, with highs in the 70s.

Severe storms are possible between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m., especially in eastern counties. Large hail and isolated tornadoes can't be ruled out, especially in eastern parts of North Texas. The rest of the area should stay quiet and cooler through the evening.

Live Radar

Saturday forecast: Heavy rain, wind and hail possible

An upper-level storm system is expected to arrive Saturday morning, bringing heavy rain, wind gusts up to 50–60 mph, and another round of hail potential. Temperatures will start off chilly near 50 degrees and stay in the 50s through the day.

Rain chances will taper off Saturday night, but clouds and gusty north winds will stick around. Evening temperatures will drop into the 40s, with light rain possible north and west of Dallas.

Sunday forecast: Feels like February

Sunday morning will feel brisk, with temperatures in the 40s and wind chills in the 30s.

There may be a brief afternoon break in the cold, but highs will stay in the 50s—about 20 degrees below normal for April.

7-Day forecast

Rain is expected to clear out next week, and winds will gradually diminish.

Monday morning will be the coldest start, with lows in the upper 30s. Highs will rebound into the mid-60s.

By Tuesday, temperatures will return to near-normal levels, reaching the 70s and 80s by midweek.

The extended forecast looks dry for now.