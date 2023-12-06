Marisela Botello murder trial: Testimony continues Wednesday after revealing first day



A second day of testimony will get underway on Wednesday after prosecutors revealed what they believe to be the reason a Seattle woman was killed during a trip to Dallas.

Prosecutors claim Marisela Botello was killed by Lisa Dykes due to a messy love triangle and a jealous rage.

Three people are charged in Botello's murder: Dykes, Charles Beltran, who took Botello home after a night in Deep Ellum, and Dykes' wife Nina Marano.

Prosecutors said in opening statements Tuesday that Dykes repeatedly stabbed Botello in a jealous rage in 2020 because she saw her in bed with Beltran.

Botello, who came from Seattle to visit a friend in Dallas, is seen on video walking with Beltran in Deep Ellum on the night of her disappearance in 2020.

Prosecutors say she went with him to a Mesquite home that he shared with Marano and Dykes, who were in a three-way relationship.

"He was awaken by shaking on the bed he saw Lisa as she was coming down with an object in her hand that looked like a chicken knife and in the daze of waking up wasn't sure what to do shoved Lisa off of her," said Robin Pittman, the lead prosecutor in the case on Tuesday. "There was a brief fight where Marisela was fighting for her life on the floor next to this bed."

Dykes' defense team argues there is a lack of physical evidence in the case, including how and when Botello was killed.

"I believe the evidence is going to show Mrs. Dykes is going to tell you she never met Marisela. She's never met this young lady and she couldnt care less about these women that Charles was having at that house," said Heath Harris, Dykes' defense attorney.

The 23-year-old's remains were found miles away in Wilmer, Texas, months after her disappearance.

Botello's mother and the friend she went to visit in Dallas were among people who testified on Tuesday.

Her friend, Raul Ortiz, said she went back out after he passed out at his apartment.

She never came back.

"I figured something bad had happened," he said. "I messaged, calling and text message, Instagram, Snapchat."

Charles Beltran is expected to testify in this case and Dykes herself may also take the stand.

The trial is expected to continue at 9 a.m. on Wednesday.