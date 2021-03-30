Murder case prompts FBI search in southern Dallas County

article

The FBI again searched an area on Tuesday where investigators found the remains of a murdered woman last week.

The body of Marisela Botello Valadez was found near Wilmer, which is south of Dallas, last Wednesday.

The 23-year-old woman was reported missing last October after leaving a club in Deep Ellum.

Two people have been arrested for her murder.

Lisa Dykes was arrested last Saturday in Orange County, Florida.

Nina Marano was arrested on March 25th in Miami.

Police are searching for a third suspect, Charles Beltran.

According to police, cell phone records show the suspects and victim were at a Mesquite home on the date of her disappearance. Police say they also found potential blood evidence in the home.

