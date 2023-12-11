Marisela Botello murder trial: Prosecution expected to wrap case soon

The trial of Lisa Dykes enters its second week on Monday and the state is expected to wrap up its case soon.

Dykes is accused of killing 23-year-old Marisela Botello in a jealous rage in October 2020.

Botello, who was visiting Dallas from Seattle to see a friend, disappeared after a night out in Deep Ellum ended with her going back to Dykes' Mesquite home with Charles Beltran.

Beltran, a fellow defendant in the case who considered Dykes his "sugar mama", testified on Friday.

Beltran described Dykes finding him in bed with Botello and stabbing her multiple times.

Beltran also described the following few months when Beltran, Dykes and her wife, Nina Marano, traveled across the country in an attempt to avoid the authorities.

Botello's body was found months after the murder in a remote area of Wilmer, south of Dallas.

After being arrested and posting bond, Dykes and Marano disabled their ankle monitors and escaped to Cambodia before eventually being arrested again in 2021.

Marisela Botello

Charles Beltran (left), Nina Marano (center), Lisa Dykes (right)

The members of the three-way relationship are all charged in Botello's murder.

The defense questioned Beltran's version of events, claiming he was testifying in order to avoid more serious time for himself in the case.

Prosecutors told FOX 4 they hoped to rest their case against Dykes on Monday.

The defense is expected to call Dykes herself to the stand.

Testimony is expected to continue at 9 a.m.