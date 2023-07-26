Man shot doctor at Cedar Hill clinic after threatening ex-girlfriend who works there, police say

Police say a man went to a Cedar Hill medical clinic and shot a doctor after making threats to his ex-girlfriend who worked there.

Tuesday just around 12:15 p.m., police say 34-year-old Brian McGee went to Methodist Family Health Center after making several threats to his ex.

Police say McGee intended to shoot his ex-girlfriend. Instead, he shot a doctor in the leg.

After the shooting, an officer saw McGee driving off.

After a crash about a minute from the clinic, police officers found McGee, who then immediately started firing at officers.

Officers returned fire on McGee, hitting him several times. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Wednesday, Cedar Hill police released bodycam and dashcam of the shootout.

Police say McGee had planned the attack. They found several more weapons and ammunition inside the car.

McGee is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Additional charges are pending.

No officers were injured.