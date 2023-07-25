Cedar Hill police shoot man who opened fire at medical facility

Cedar Hill police say they stopped a man who fired shots inside a medical building Tuesday afternoon.

Police got the initial call around 12: 15 p.m. about an active shooter at the Methodist Family Health Center.

When police arrived, they found a gunshot victim on the ground in front of the clinic. They also saw a man with a long gun driving away.

Police say the man was then involved in a crash along E. Belt Line Road.

Several officers on the scene of the crash saw the suspect inside the vehicle with a long gun, and five officers shot at him.

The suspect was removed from the vehicle, and officers began life-saving measures until medics arrived. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

A physician from the medical building was injured and was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash had minor injuries.

Cedar Hill police say footage from multiple car and body-worn cameras will be used in the investigation. The officers involved will be placed on routine administrative leave.