Man arrested for Family Dollar shooting charged in second murder

The man accused of killing a Family Dollar employee in Dallas was captured after allegedly committing a second murder in Lancaster.

Diavian Roberts, 22, was arrested Saturday night and charged with two counts of murder.

Police said Roberts shot 46-year-old Tenery Walker Thursday evening at the store on Ledbetter Drive in Oak Cliff.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, other employees told investigators Roberts had been coming into the store and shoplifting. Walker confronted Roberts and asked him to leave.

The next day, Roberts returned and asked to speak to Walker about a job. But as soon as Walker approached him, Roberts shot him, the affidavit states.

Police released several images from the store’s security camera in the search for a suspect.

The affidavit states they got an anonymous tip from someone who recognized the suspect. The caller gave investigators his first name and told them he used to live in a vacant apartment complex in Lancaster.

Around the same time, police in Lancaster contacted Dallas police about a fatal shooting that happened outside a gas station in their city Saturday morning.

According to the affidavit, the security video from both shootings appeared to show the same suspect.

Surveillance Still Image

The departments worked together to identify and locate Roberts. they arrested him that same day.

He remains in the Dallas County jail with his bond set at $1 million.

Walker’s family said he had been working at the Family Dollar for only a few months. He leaves behind five children and two stepchildren.