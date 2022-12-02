Dallas police searching for man who fatally shot Family Dollar employee

Dallas police need your help finding a man wanted for murdering a dollar store employee Thursday night.

Police released surveillance footage of the man they want to find. They say he confronted 46-year-old Tenery Walker at the store and shot and killed him.

Police are still searching for the shooter. However, investigators were quick to release surveillance video of a potential suspect 24 hours after the murder.

Surveillance Still Image

There are multiple cameras surrounding the Family Dollar. The victim’s family is now hoping he’s caught.

Friday afternoon, the Family Dollar on Ledbetter Drive in Oak Cliff was quiet. The store is closed indefinitely due to an ongoing murder investigation.

Dallas police say Walker was shot and killed while on the job at the store.

Thursday evening just after 5:30 p.m., Dallas police responded to the Family Dollar and found Walker in the back of the store with a fatal gunshot wound.

FOX 4 spoke to Walker’s cousin who didn’t want their face shown or name used.

"He wasn’t a conflict person. He never has been. So I don’t understand how this happened," they said.

Friday afternoon, investigators released surveillance video of the man police say murdered Walker.

Video shows the suspect walking from the back of the store. Then, the video shows the man entering the store where you can get a clear look at his face.

Police say that man confronted Walker after he was told to leave the store.

Police say this wasn’t the first time Walker asked the man to leave. But this time, Walker was shot.

Tenery Walker (Family Photo)

"He is a church-going man. He loved his family, for one. For a fact, I know he loved his kids," the cousin said.

Walker’s family tells FOX 4 the 46-year-old had been working at the Family Dollar for only a few months. He leaves behind five children and two stepchildren.

"This just disgusts me and my family. It really does," the cousin said. "You took someone important to our lives. You were here at this Family Dollar, and it disgusts us. Now, we can’t go to him. He’s dead."

Again, police are asking the public for help. Anyone who recognizes the suspect is urged to contact the police.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward.