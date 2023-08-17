Lewisville double murder victims identified, both shot in the head

A man and a woman found murdered inside a Lewisville home have been identified.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victims as 66-year-old Lilia Fernandez Ortiz and 43-year-old Alejandro Arrellano-Fernandez.

Lewisville police said both bodies were found on Monday, August 14 by a relative who had been unable to contact the victims.

According to records from the medical examiner's office Fernandez Ortiz was found in the kitchen and Arrellano-Fernandez was found in the garage of a home on Ramblewood Drive.

The medical examiner listed both victims' cause of death as a gunshot wound to the head.

Lewisville police say the dead bodies had been in the home for several days by the time they were found.

Police arrested a suspect on Wednesday morning. That suspect has been charged with Capital Murder.

The suspect has not been identified.

Police have not released the relationship of the two victims or said if the suspect and victims knew each other.