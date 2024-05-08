It will be a hot afternoon in North Texas with a chance of some strong to severe storms later in the day.

There may not be many storms, and not everyone is expected to see them, but the storms that do form have a chance to be severe.

Wednesday Forecast: Storms Chances Highest to the East

Temperatures will climb into the 90s for the second consecutive day.

We expect the high to hit 92 degrees, which is just a few degrees away from a May 8 record in DFW.

READ MORE: ERCOT issues Weather Watch ahead of Wednesday’s 90° temps

Our dewpoints in the 70s mean that the heat index will be close to 100!

The early part of the day will just be hot (for May), but we are keeping our eyes on the evening hours.

The first scattered storms are expected to start to form around 4 p.m.

Those storms could expand into DFW area east.

We want you to stay weather aware from about 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The highest coverage is to the east. Those eastern areas are also expected to get the strongest storms.

Any of the storms that do form are capable of forming large hail and damaging winds.

The hail could be up to 2 inches in the area of the strongest storms with up to 65 mile per hour winds.

There is a low tornado threat that is mainly to the east of Dallas. Again, the chance is very low.

Live Radar - North Texas

7-Day Forecast

We will get a break from the heat after Wednesday's storms move out.

The rain could stick around to our east on Thursday morning, but for most of us the rain will be clear of us on Thursday morning.

There are storm chances on Thursday night as well to the south.

Jumping ahead to Mother's Day, there is a 60% chance of rain and storms in the forecast.