Police investigating 2 'suspicious' deaths in Lewisville home

Police are investigating after two people were found dead in a home in Lewisville.

The Lewisville Police Department said it happened Monday evening in the 800 block of Ramblewood Drive, which is in a neighborhood near Fox Avenue and Garden Ridge Boulevard.

A concerned family member went to the home and found the victims’ bodies inside the house. Their names have not yet been released.

Police have not said how the victims died but said their deaths appear suspicious.

They are investigating the case as a double homicide and reportedly have several leads.

There’s no word yet on a suspect or a motive.

Police do not believe there is any immediate threat to the community.