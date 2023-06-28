Keller ISD to vote on LGBTQ+ policies Wednesday night

The Keller ISD Board of Trustees is scheduled to vote on two new policies that could impact LGBTQ+ students.

One policy would require students to use restrooms and locker rooms based on their gender at birth, rather than their gender identity.

The other says Keller ISD must not promote of require educators to use pronouns that correspond with a student's gender identity.

Trustees in Keller heard input on the proposals last week.

Dozens of people spoke in support of and against the proposals during the meeting.

Supporters said that will help avoid confusing people.

Opponents, including at least one teacher who has taught trans students, called it an attempt to bully LGBTQ+ youth.

Today's school board meeting starts at 5 p.m.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) warned the district that policies would violate state and federal laws.

Grapevine-Colleyville ISD added similar policies last year.



