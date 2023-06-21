Keller ISD School Board discusses policies impacting LGBTQ+ students

article

Dozens of people spoke during a Keller ISD School Board meeting Tuesday night about proposed policies that would impact LGBTQ+ students.

Keller ISD is considering requiring transgender students to use restrooms and locker rooms based on their gender assigned at birth, instead of their gender identity.

The district may also discourage teachers from using pronouns that correspond with a trans student's gender identity.

Supporters said that will help avoid confusing people.

Opponents, including at least one teacher who has taught trans students, called it an attempt to bully LGBTQ+ youth.

"Out of my love and kindness of that student, I will honor that for that child. It is my job as a teacher to protect every student and make them feel safe in order to learn," Keller ISD teacher Mark Weaver said.

"Forcing pronouns on an individual basis is not doable and is disruptive to the education process," Keller resident Charles Lewis

The American Civil Liberties Union warned Keller ISD that the proposed policies would violate state and federal laws.

Trustees did not take a vote Tuesday night.

Grapevine-Colleyville ISD added similar policies last year.