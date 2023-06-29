Keller ISD approves new policies affecting LGBTQ+ students

The Keller Independent School District passed two new policies that will affect how its LGBTQ+ students use restrooms and locker rooms.

It also affects how they’re addressed by teachers.

Keller ISD’s school board met Wednesday night and people on both sides of the argument showed up to make their voices heard.

More than 50 people spoke. And board members listened to nearly two hours’ worth of debate over two policies.

One would require students to use bathrooms and locker rooms that align with their gender given at birth.

The second would allow teachers and staff to not use any other pronouns other than the ones assigned at birth.

Supporters argued it protects both staff and students.

"This policy allows students, teachers and staff the freedom to use pronouns as they deem appropriate. It also allows students, teachers and staff the freedom not to participate in preferred pronoun usage. I call that a win-win," one supporter said.

Those against the policies believe it opens the door for bullying.

"The ACLU issued a warning last week stating that these policies were out of bounds and that they will pursue legal action if these policies are approved tonight. And honestly, I would encourage them to if you pass bigoted and hateful policies," a speaker who was against the policies said.

"No one should be forced to use language that’s contrary to their personal beliefs. Everyone can make that decision for themselves. But district policy should not force the use of pronouns on anyone," another speaker said.

The ACLU of Texas did reach out to the district with concerns.

Keller ISD did not comment on that.

The new policy changes go into effect immediately.

Grapevine-Colleyville ISD added similar policies last year.