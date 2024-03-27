With hundreds of thousands of people expected to visit for the April 8 total solar eclipse, Kaufman County has issued a disaster declaration.

Judge Jakie Allen issued the declaration from April 5 through April 9.

Kaufman and Terrell are on the centerline of the eclipse, making it a hot spot for tourists. Totality is expected to last longer than 4 more minutes in Kaufman County, which is one of the longest stretches in the country.

More than 200,000 people from near and far are expected to visit Kaufman County for the once-in-a-lifetime event.

A disaster declaration allows public officials to use emergency powers.

Judge Allen also sent a letter to Texas Governor Greg Abbott asking him to issue a State Disaster Declaration to make sure state assets are on hand.

Kaufman County says its biggest concern is the traffic and gridlock that could come as the eclipse comes to an end.

Cities along the path of totality during the 2017 total solar eclipse saw gas shortages and people stalled out on roads causing traffic issues.

Kaufman County is far from alone in issuing a disaster declaration.

Bell , Kerr , Travis , and Kendall counties have issued an official state of emergency and declaration of disaster.

The states of Oklahoma , Indiana , Ohio , Missouri , New York and Kentucky have alerted residents to be prepared ahead of the upcoming eclipse.

2024 Total Solar Eclipse

The eclipse is expected to pass over Mexico’s Pacific coast, dashing up through Texas and Oklahoma, and crisscrossing the Midwest, mid-Atlantic and New England, before exiting over eastern Canada into the Atlantic.

In prime viewing spots, the totality will last over 4 minutes.

An estimated 44 million people live inside the 115-mile-wide (185-kilometer-wide) path of totality stretching from Mazatlán, Mexico to Newfoundland; about 32 million of them are in the U.S., guaranteeing jammed roads for the must-see celestial sensation.

North America won’t experience totality again until 2033, with Alaska getting sole dibs. Then that’s it until 2044, when totality will be confined to Western Canada, Montana and North Dakota.

There won’t be another U.S. eclipse, spanning coast to coast, until 2045. That one will stretch from Northern California all the way to Cape Canaveral, Florida.

The Associated Press and FOX Weather contributed to this report.