Total solar eclipse enthusiasts flock to North Texas ahead of April 8

We are just a little more than two weeks away from the April 8 total solar eclipse.

Millions in North Texas will be able to simply step outside and see it, but others are flying halfway around the world to see it.

The Sharp family from New Zealand is flying 14 hours to see a once-in-a-lifetime moment that will last a little more than four minutes.

"We have been waiting for a year for this," Anthony Sharp said. "Fingers crossed it will all be perfect."

The plan began back in 2019.

During a layover in Houston, Anthony and Allie Sharp met a man from Ennis at a hotel bar. A few beers later, the families clicked and kept in touch.

"Allie and John stayed in contact for the next five years," Anthony said.

"Yeah, just send messages like, ‘How is it going? What are you up to?" Allie said.

The Sharps always longed to see a total solar eclipse, so they booked their trip to Texas.

Now, the couple and their 15-year-old son, Ben, will be staying with the Ennis family in April, where the total eclipse will last nearly four and a half minutes.

Ben will miss a week-and-a-half of school for his first time to the U.S. We asked how his classmates are feeling.

"They are really jealous," he said.

"Everyone wants to leave New Zealand and experience the world," Allie said.

While the Sharps will witness their first eclipse, this will be the third for Gill and Stephen Gee of England. Most recently, they traveled to Idaho back in 2017 for the total solar eclipse.

On April 8, the Gees plan to stay with family in McKinney.

"The feeling is like magical. You can't understand it if you haven't experienced it. It was just so powerful. The way the whole world goes quiet and still," Gill said. "But it wasn't as long as this time. It wasn't as long. This will be even better one we hope, if the weather is okay."

We wanted to know if there's anything they will do differently this time around.

"I think I spent too long looking through the camera and taking pictures," Stephen said. "Having got pictures from the last time, I want to experience that aura of stillness and the temperature dropping, the atmosphere connected with this infrequent event."

It’s also a birthday trip for the Gees. Stephen will turn 72 the day before the eclipse.