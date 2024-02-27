2024 Eclipse: When will the solar eclipse happen near me?

Parts of North America will be completely in the dark when the Great North American Solar Eclipse happens on April 8.

North Texas is lucky enough to be in the path of the 2024 eclipse.

While solar eclipses happen about twice a year, any given spot on the planet only sees temporary darkness from the moon’s shadow once every 400 years, according to the American Astronomical Society .

The next total solar eclipse that will be visible in the U.S. won't happen until August 12, 2045, so you won't want to miss this one.

When will the solar eclipse happen near me?

The eclipse will happen in North Texas during the afternoon of April 8.

In Downtown Dallas, the partial eclipse will begin at 12:23 p.m. central time.

The moon will completely cover the sun starting at 1:40 p.m., which is called totality.

The total eclipse will end at 1:44 p.m. in Downtown Dallas, for a total of 3 minutes and 51 seconds.

The partial eclipse will last until 3:02 p.m.

Best places to see the eclipse in North Texas

While most of North Texas while see the total eclipse, the path of totality will move to the south and east of Dallas. That means if you want the best and longest eclipse-watching experience there are some places you should visit.

Ennis

Ennis, about 30 miles south of Dallas, is in the center of the path of totality.

Totality will last 4 minutes and 22 seconds in the town.

The partial eclipse will start at 12:22 p.m. and end at 1:44 p.m.

Ennis, which has a population of 22,000, expects more than 180,000 people in and around Ennis that day.

Ennis ISD has already called off school for the day due, in part, to concerns about transportation.

Kaufman

Kaufman will be near the path of totality.

The total eclipse will last 4 minutes and 22 seconds.

The partial eclipse will start at 12:23 p.m. and end at 1:45 p.m.

Terrell

Terrell is also near the path of totality.

The total eclipse will last 4 minutes and 21 seconds.

The partial eclipse will start at 12:23 p.m. and end at 1:45 p.m.

What will happen during the solar eclipse?

During a total solar eclipse, the moon passes completely in front of the sun, momentarily turning day into night for those in the path of its shadow – like someone just turned off a light switch.

The event only happens when the moon’s orbit is close to Earth, and the celestial body blocks out the view of the sun, creating a shadow on Earth’s surface.

This is different from the "ring of fire" eclipse we saw in October.

Astronomers said that because the moon was farther from Earth, it didn't completely block out the sun, leading to a small circle of the sun being visible during the eclipse.

