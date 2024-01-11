Man charged with murder of Dallas ISD teacher's assistant

Mesquite police say a man has been charged with the murder of a Dallas ISD teacher's assistant whose body was found in the woods.

24-year-old Jennifer Mendez Olascoaga was reported missing to police by family members after she went missing on Sept. 27.

Jennifer Mendez Olascoaga

The Dallas ISD teacher's assistant had dropped off a friend at a Seagoville mobile home park and did not show up for work the next day.

Shortly after, Mendez was captured on surveillance video at a Dallas QuikTrip near Highway 175 and Belt Line Road pumping gas and purchasing a drink and food.

After days of searching, Mendez's body was found in a wooded area of Mesquite in Oct. 12, not far from her abandoned car.

Sixto Banegas Matute

On Wednesday, MesquIte police arrested Sixto Banegas Matute, 34, and charged him with Mendez's murder.

Police did not give any details about how they connected the Balch Springs man to Mendez's death.

Family members showed FOX 4 threatening text messages sent to Mendez's family and friends after she disappeared.

One text threat read, "Jennifer dead. You are next. You better text me back."

Another said, "I never going to find the body. I won't tell you nothing."

Police have not said if Matute was known to Mendez or her family.

Mesquite police say the investigation into her death is active and ongoing.