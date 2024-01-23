Irving police searching for suspect accused of killing mother, daughter

Irving Police are looking for the suspect in a shooting that killed a mother and daughter last Friday.

Police released photos of 33-year-old Hector Matute, who is accused of killing 23-year-old Nayeli Bolaños Medina and her mother 56-year-old Juana Medina Rodriguez.

Hector Matute (Source: Irving Police)

Matute has a warrant for Capital Murder in connection to the incident.

Irving police say Matute, who is also known as Hector Paguada, knew the victims, but the motive for the shooting is unclear at this time.

Candles and flowers in memory of the two women cover the front steps of the Park Springs apartment complex on West Irving Boulevard where the shooting occurred.

Family members say Medina’s 5-year-old son was inside the apartment when the shooting happened.

The consulate of El Salvador in Dallas is helping the family with funeral arrangements to bury the mother and daughter in their home country.

Irving police are asking anyone with information about Matute's whereabouts to call their local police department.

They say no one should attempt to contact or apprehend him.