Irving police investigating shooting that killed 2

Irving police are investigating a shooting that killed two people over the weekend.

Officers were dispatched to a reported shooting at an apartment complex on West Irving Boulevard near Revere Drive.

One person was declared dead at the scene. Another victim was taken to the hospital where they later died from their injuries.

Investigators say one person was responsible for the shooting and that the suspect fled before officers arrived.

Irving PD says they are currently working on several leads at this time.

No arrests have been announced and no information about the victims has been released.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 4 for more information.