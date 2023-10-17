Innocent woman shot as Dallas security guard tries to stop car burglary

article

Gunfire from a security guard who was trying to stop a car burglary injured a woman in her Dallas apartment.

Dallas police said it happened just before 11 p.m. Sunday at an apartment complex on Bruton Road near Masters Drive in the Pleasant Grove area.

An armed security guard approached two teenagers who appeared to be breaking into a vehicle in the parking lot.

One of the juvenile suspects pulled out a gun, so the guard also drew his gun and fired multiple shots, police said.

Police said the woman who was shot was an innocent victim who was inside her apartment at the time. She was not involved in anything that was happening in the parking lot.

The woman was taken to the hospital. Police said she is stable, but it’s not clear how badly she was hurt.

The two juvenile suspects were taken into custody. They were not hurt.

Police are still investigating whether they fired any shots.

The security guard was also unharmed. A Dallas County grand jury will determine if he should face charges.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.