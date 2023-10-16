Dallas girl, 7, hit twice while crossing I-635 service road

A 7-year-old girl died after she was hit by at least two vehicles on the service road of Interstate 635 in North Dallas.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. Monday on I-635 near Coit Road.

Dallas police said the girl and her family were staying at a hotel along the highway while their apartment was being renovated.

She reportedly wandered out into the service road and was struck.

The driver of the first car that hit the girl stopped to help and is cooperating with the investigation.

Police said a second vehicle hit her and continued driving.

The service road was closed for several hours while investigators gathered evidence to try to identify the driver of that vehicle.

The girl’s name has not yet been released.