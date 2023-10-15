Dallas 13-year-old killed by 15-year-old, police say

article

Dallas police are investigating the shooting death of a 13-year-old boy.

It happened Sunday morning on Harlandale Avenue in East Oak Cliff, near East Illinois Avenue and South Delaney Drive.

Investigators said a 15-year-old was holding a gun and accidentally shot the 13-year-old victim.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The suspect was taken to Henry Wade Juvenile Justice Center and charged with criminally negligent homicide.