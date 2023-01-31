Icy Roads: North Texas drivers dealing with treacherous conditions

Freezing rain caused dangerous and icy conditions on many roads in North Texas. Here’s an overview of what drivers are dealing with throughout the area.

FOX 4 Weather Meteorologist Evan Andrews said temperatures will stay below freezing all day Tuesday and there's more precipitation in the forecast. That means anything that falls will stick to the roadways and turn to ice.

"Everything that fell overnight in terms of freezing drizzle – and that's really all it was – has made a sheen of ice on the area roads. If you didn't get the drizzle, great. Some of you didn't, but many of us did," he said. "This is one of those situations where if you are sitting home and you’re watching, just hang there. It’s going to probably get progressively worse as the day goes on."

MORE: Winter Storm Warning for North Texas extended until Thursday

Tarrant County

Icy condition on Hwy. 114 near Texas Motor Speedway

Dozens of people in Fort Worth had to be sent to the hospital Monday after freezing rain caused many car crashes.

The Texas Department of Transportation has treated many of the major roads with brine but there are still some dangerous areas such as a strip of Highway 114 near Interstate 35W.

Semi-trucks are stuck on the road near Texas Motor Speedway and there is a major traffic backup behind them.

People traveling through North Texas from out of state were surprised by the weather. The Campbells are making their way to Daytona Beach, Florida.

"We had no idea. When we left Branson, it was sunny and warm. And when we got to Tulsa it turned cold," Richard Campbell said.

Gerardo Gutierrez drives for Uber and Lyft. He shared a bit of advice for those who absolutely must be out on the roadways.

"They want to drive like it’s dry outside and it’s not," he said. "I just take my time. We get there when we get there."

RELATED: Ice on I-20 causes 20-mile traffic backup in Palo Pinto and Parker counties

Denton County

It took FOX 4’s crews nearly two hours just to get from Dallas to Denton because of the ice on the roads. There were a lot of stalled vehicles along with way with tow trucks and wreckers trying to get them out of the roadway.

In Lewisville, an 18-wheeler slid on some ice on southbound Interstate 35 and went over a guardrail.

Half of the rig ended up on one side of the guardrail and the other half was on the other side, next to the support of the overhead sign.

Crews moved the sign to the service road. They still need to check on the structural integrity of the sign.

The service road remains closed at Business 121.

The FOX 4 crew also witnessed several 18-wheelers get stuck on a bridge near the Denton Buc-ee’s. Another semi slid backward and blocked traffic. State troopers had to direct traffic to get around that semi.

RELATED: Icy roads cause several crashes, stalls traffic across North Texas on Monday

Live Traffic Conditions

For the latest traffic updates, download the FOX 4 Fastlane app or follow Traffic reporter Chip Waggoner on Twitter.