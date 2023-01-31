Ice on I-20 causes 20-mile traffic backup in Palo Pinto and Parker counties

Hundreds of drivers are stuck in a 20-mile traffic backup on Interstate 20 in Palo Pinto and Parker counties Tuesday morning because of icy road conditions.

According to FOX 4 Traffic reporter Chip Waggoner, the traffic is still at a standstill on eastbound I-20 from Highway 4 in Palo Pinto County. The backup is all the way to Weatherford in Parker County.

Shortly after 1 a.m. Tuesday, Texas Department of Transportation cameras showed very slow traffic through the area due to icy conditions and what appeared to be some stalled vehicles.

As of 4 a.m., lots of 18-wheelers remain stuck because they can’t get traction. But some smaller four-wheel-drive vehicles have been able to move and make their way through the 18-wheelers, Chip said.

People are urged to avoid the area, if possible, especially once the next round of storms begins dumping more sleet and freezing rain on the interstate.

